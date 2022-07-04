'One Chance...': Riya Tirkey, First Tribal Woman To Reach Miss India Finale

Riya Tirkey from Jharkhand became the first tribal to make it to the grand finale of the Femina Miss India which was held on Sunday. Although the 24-year-old couldn't win the title, she definitely won many hearts.

Many, including the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, congratulated Riya on her achievement. Soren on Sunday took to Twitter and said that it is a proud moment. He also wished Riya luck and wrote, "All the Best from Jharkhand, Riya Tirkey." Riya has been a student of Vivekananda Vidya Mandir in Ranchi. She studied at the PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, and is also a model.

Riya has been preparing for this day since 2015 and finally reached the stage after working hard for almost 8 years.

"I have been selected as the finalist. I really feel like a dream has come true. My success is proof that one chance can change the course of your whole life. He said that my social work includes saving animals and protecting endangered species. I want to work for the upliftment of the Indian tribal people and strengthen the entire country," Riya was quoted as saying by the NBT.

Talking about her dream turning into reality she said, "Back in 2000, Jharkhand and Bihar got separated, and Jharkhand was declared an independent entity which is said to be the land of tribals. Still, they are facing hurdles to progress and establish their identity."

"I had faced a problem getting admission to the school just because I am tribal. This provoked me to do something out of the box. Being the first tribal girl to represent Jharkhand is a huge achievement and pride to my community," she was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Riya dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and promoting tribal culture. She is also committed to promoting a sustainable, eco-friendly way of living and social work to save endangered animals.