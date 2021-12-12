New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Comet Leonard, termed as 'brightest once in a lifetime' comet will pass closest to the Earth after 35,000 years. The comet will be the closest to the Earth on Sunday, December 12. Formally called C/2021 A1, the comet will be visible throughout most of the month. It will emit a green glow while passing the earth.

“This is a bright-ish comet that we see in the skies on average once per year. As it gets a little closer, it could become visible to the n*ked eye, making for some attractive pictures, but, for us concerned with objects that could pose a threat to Earth, this comet is thankfully rather unspectacular,” explains Marco Micheli, Astronomer in European Space Agency’s (ESA) Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre in a release.

What is Comet Leonard?

Discovered by Greg Leonard on January 3, 2021, the comet's first picture was taken from the Mt. Lemmon Observatory in Arizona. The comet is said to be located near the heart of NGC 4631 (known as Whale Galaxy).

With an orbital period of 80,000 years, the Comet Leonard or C/2021 A1 is a long-period comet from the extreme reaches of the solar system. At its farthest point from the Sun, the aphelion distance stretches to 3,700 AU.

Will the brightest comet be visible in India?

Being the brightest comet of all time, the blanketed greenish glow of the comet is believed to be visible through the n*ked eye. As per experts, carrying a binocular or a telescope to observe the comet will be preferred. The comet will be visible from India as well.

As per the Channel TV report, the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome, Italy, will showcase an internet viewing event for Comet Leonard beginning at 11:15 CST and 10:45 am IST on December 12.

Best Timings to view the comet:

On December 14, after the sunset, the comet will be visible in the evening sky. As per scientists, Leonard will be closest to Earth on December 12, astronomers believe that December 17 will be the best day to see it.

According to scientists, the best time to view a comet is early in the morning, in the direction of the east. Before the sunrise, it will be visible at its highest point.

After passing by the planet Earth and sun, Comet Leonard is said to be ejected from the solar system. The comet is not likely to return near earth. It will likely pass through another star system light-years away.

Posted By: Ashita Singh