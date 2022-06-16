New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There are times when one might feel like quitting the job they are currently working in. However, people are unable to do it with a bang yet remain the professional decorum. But, this person just did it. Recently an image of a resignation letter is doing rounds on the internet which has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. It is a short and sweet resignation letter and involves no beating around the bush.

The subject of the letter was 'resignation letter', and the body had only 9 alphabets in it. Any guesses ? Well, let us tell you that the person just wrote 'bye bye sir' in the body of the mail. Of course, the picture of the letter went crazy viral on social media, and users online didn't hold back in sharing their own stories.

The picture was shared on Twitter by Kaveri. “Short and sweet,” the post caption reads.

Take a look here:

As soon as the letter went viral, it created a flood of memes on Twitter. While some users started reminiscing their stories, others dropped a screenshot where they send the message to their subordinates.

Take a look at the hilarious reactions here:

I got one last week, which was even shorter. It was on WhatsApp, the day after he got his pay cheque pic.twitter.com/XBFh2onb6l — Shamit Manchanda (@shamit) June 14, 2022

Happened in my neighbours office. Accountant sent in a letter saying 'I am resign' and signed underneath. — ? 0 ? ? (@Subhash_ati9) June 14, 2022

😂 pic.twitter.com/xM7nZKVx0C — I hate you but still I (@SaifulBariAMU) June 14, 2022

I wrote something similar long back. It was so bad the guy didn't even respond. 😅 — Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) June 14, 2022

Ha ha ha. Nice. #fauj mein implement karte hain.

Dear CO,

I am leaving, bye #justjoking — Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) June 14, 2022

Let's keep it simple bakithi 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tamara (@Tamara_ntombie) June 12, 2022

Straight to the point, no beating the bush — MARC GASEBALE👑🇧🇼 (@Edward_G8) June 12, 2022

As a surprise, the letter actually inspired a lot of people who already wanted to quit their jobs.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen