A day after the Delhi government issued a yellow alert in the national capital, long queues of commuters were seen outside metro stations and at the bus stops on Wednesday. The public transport commuters, especially the office-goers, faced difficulty as they had to wait for long hours to reach their destination. Also, pictures shared on the internet showed that no physical distancing was followed at these places.

This comes after the Delhi government issued new guidelines for both metros and DTC buses to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity owing to the rising COVID and Omicron cases. The guidelines have been issued under the state government's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) accounted earlier.

“Travel will be allowed, only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside the metro trains. In addition, no passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel”, a government order said.

It should be noted that Delhi has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases at 238 (as of now) followed by Maharashtra at 167. The state government has imposed yellow alert restrictions to avoid further spread.

Here are pictures from the scene:

Long queues outside Delhi Metro's Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh as DMRC operates with 50% seating capacity and no standing passengers pic.twitter.com/0E1tJz4ZIS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2021

Long queues outside Laxmi Nagar (Pics 1 & 2) and Akshardham (Pics 3 & 4) metro stations as Delhi Metro operates with 50% seating capacity and no standing passengers pic.twitter.com/j7bYLyf8MX — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Delhi | Commuters face difficulties as city buses operate at 50% seating,in view of Covid restrictions imposed in the national capital



Buses are coming but due to less seating capacity the waiting time for passengers has increased causing crowding at the bus stop,says a commuter pic.twitter.com/3KhV7jSYHf — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Full list of restrictions under Yellow alert:

Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

Schools and colleges will be closed.

Social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities will be restricted.

Sports complexes, stadiums, and swimming pools will also be closed.

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes, and entertainment parks will be closed.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls, and auditoriums will be closed.

Standing travel in metro will not be allowed.

More than two passengers will not be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi, and cycle rickshaws.

Essential services shops will be allowed to function.

Hospitals and medical shops will remain open.

Non-essential services shops will be allowed to open on alternative days on an odd and even basis.

Restaurants will be allowed to function but only with 50 per cent capacity. The restaurants will be allowed to operate from 8 am to 10 pm.

Bars will also be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Hotels are allowed to remain open.

Outdoor yoga will be allowed.

Delhi Metro will be allowed to run with 50 percent seating capacity.

Buses will also be allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity

20 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and funeral.

Banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will be closed.

