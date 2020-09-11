In a video that has gone viral, Musk was asked by youtuber Tobias Lindh how his baby X Æ A-XII was doing, to which he seemed confused, and asked the question to be repeated.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was momentarily left off the guard and asked the questioned to be repeated when asked about his baby X Æ A-Xii during a spontaneous press conference at the Giga Berlin site in Germany.

The billionaire had created headlines in May, this year, when he announced he and his partner Grimes had named their child X Æ A-12. The name sparked countless reactions, with people genuinely wondering how to pronounce it.

He then chuckled and replied, "Oh, you mean my kid. That sounds like a password".

“Ya, he’s great,” he further responded. “I think next time I am going to bring him, you know, maybe come back in a few months and bring him along.”

In an interview to Joe Rogan earlier this year, Musk had clarified that it wasn’t him but his partner – Grimes – who came up with the name and that he agreed with her choice. “I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is like pronounced ‘Ash’,” Musk told Joe during the course of the podcast, adding that ‘A-12’ was his contribution to the name.

When asked the reason behind this exact contribution, Musk said that it was his way of honoring the plane Archangel-12, which if Musk is to be believed was the “coolest plane ever”.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja