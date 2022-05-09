New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received a lot of compliments on the internet for her praiseworthy gesture during an event in Mumbai. Finance Minister Sitharaman was seen offering water to the Managing Director of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Padmaja Chunduru, who was giving a speech during an event in Mumbai. The event was held on the occasion of the silver jubilee of NSDL. Nirmala Sitharaman attended the event to launch the NSDL investor awareness programme for students - Market ka Eklavya.

In this viral video of hers, Ms Chunduru while giving her speech paused and asked for water. Soon after she gestured for water, Finance Minister Sitharaman walks across the stage and offers a water bottle to Ms Chunduru. Seeing Finance Minister's gesture, Ms Chunduru thanked her and then the audience clapped to appreciate Sitharaman.

This graceful gesture by FM Smt. @nsitharaman ji reflects her large heartedness, humility and core values.



A heart warming video on the internet today. pic.twitter.com/isyfx98Ve8 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 8, 2022

Netizens are overwhelmed by this sweet gesture of Sitharaman. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised Sitharaman's gesture and said it reflects her “large-heartedness, humility and core values."

"NSDL event: While giving speech Smt. Padmaja MD, NSDL requests hotel staff for water. That’s when Finance Minster gets up, walks across the stage to give bottle of water to Smt. Padmaja. What an amazing gesture !! Really respect your humility@nsitharaman Madam," Sundeep Sikka, executive director and CEO of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd tweeted.

During the event Ms Sitharaman said, "Through 'Market ka Eklavya', you will be able to reach out to many who are in need of financial literacy. It is the right time when people have an inclination to know about the market and also the right approach taken by NSDL by educating the students."

What are your thoughts? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh