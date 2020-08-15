NASA has called out university-level engineering students to help with its mission to harvest water on the Moon and the Mars.

Washington (USA) | Jagran Trending Desk: Since humanity began interstellar travel, one question which frequently comes to mind of everyone is when will mankind travel to other planets and habitat them. Well, that is something on which the scientists and researchers are conducting experiments and trying to find out ways to make the harsh environment of other planets suitable for mankind.

Amid this, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US-based space agency, has called out university-level engineering students to help with its mission to harvest water on the Moon and the Mars.

The programme, which is named as ‘2021 Moon to Mars Ice and Prospecting Challenge’, will help the US-based space agency to find out ways to harvest water from the simulated slices of lunar and Martian surfaces.

In a statement, the NASA said that through its ‘2021 Moon to Mars Ice and Prospecting Challenge’ university-level students can help it “design and build hardware that can identify, map, and drill through various subsurface layers, then extract water from an ice block in a simulated off-world test bed”.

“Technological advancements that enable humans to ‘live off the land’ on distant worlds and use resources such as water, will unlock significant opportunities to explore our universe first-hand,” said Richard (Rick) Davis, assistant director for science and exploration in NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) at NASA Headquarters in Washington, adding that “access to water is a key consideration for space exploration”.

How to apply for NASA's ‘2021 Moon to Mars Ice and Prospecting Challenge’

The NASA has said that interested students can send the details of their projects November 24, 2020, following which it will do shortlisting. The NASA will shortlist ten teams who will be given a USD 10,000 development stipend (approximately Rs 7.5 lakh) to build and test their proposed systems in six months.

“The Artemis program is inspiring the brightest minds in academia, and it is important for us to provide those talented students with unique, hands-on opportunities to contribute to the future of human space exploration,” said Dr Prasun Desai, deputy associate administrator of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD), adding that “we look forward to seeing their technological breakthroughs as they progress through the competition.”

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma