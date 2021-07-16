The Simpsons in past had predicted Donald Trump's presidency, Nick Jonas' wedding with Priyanka Chopra, the controversial penultimate episode of Game of Throne final season and even Kamala Harris' vice presidency in the US.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: British billionaire Richard Branson successfully travelled to the edge of space and came back to Earth the same day. The reports in media — whether Indian or Western — took months in anticipation as to find who was really winning the contest to be the first billionare space traveller, Branson or Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

However, seven years before Branson took off from New Mexico to space, popular animated sitcom, The Simpsons had predicted Branson's space flight in an episode that was aired in 2014.

The episode "The War of Art" in Season 25 had featured an animated Branson hovering aboard a spaceship precisely like the real one.

Richard Branson-owned Virgin Atlantic itself took to Twitter to pick out the Nostradamus-like-precision of 'The Simpsons'.

The Simpsons predicted it… 👏 — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) July 13, 2021

Tweeples reacted in astonishmemt and awe, that how on God's Green Earth, The Simpsons manage to predict everything that goes up, either in the air or in popular culture.

Richard Branson in 2014 on the Simpsons and Richard in SPACE yesterday 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/LmsDFe019x — Melisha (@Melisha_Empire) July 12, 2021

The Simpsons predicted Richard Branson's space flight in 2014.Their writers are eerie. — Ken Howell (@KenHowe72469370) July 16, 2021

How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing? 😯 pic.twitter.com/9wt3uSbiFh — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) July 12, 2021

According to a report in Daily Mail, a ticket to the edge of space with Virgin Galactic, replicating Branson's trip will cost about $250,000 (£180,000).

The space tourism experts says future vehicles will go faster, higher and longer and he also dreams of building a space station 'hotel' around the moon in the distant future.

After his trip to the edge of space Branson said: “Whether one day we will build a hotel off the moon, which is something that I've always dreamt of, or whether we'll leave that to my children to do, we'll have to see. But that's something which is yet another dream that, if I've got time in my life to do, that would be something I'd love to do one day.”

In a similar series of predictions-going-right, The Simpsons in past had predicted Donald Trump's presidency, Nick Jonas' wedding with Priyanka Chopra, the controversial penultimate episode of Game of Throne final season and even Kamala Harris' vice presidency in the United States.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma