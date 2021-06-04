In a Twitter post shared Thursday, the Assam Police said “if the neighbourhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us”.

Dispur | Jagran Trending Desk: The Assam Police also followed the suit of Mumbai Police on Thursday when it attempted to raise awareness by connecting to the masses in a language that appeals to them the most – the language of memes. The ongoing crackdown on drugs peddling in the state has led to huge seizures of drugs in the state in the past few weeks. Recently, the Assam Police shared actress Amrita Rao’s now-famous still from Rajshri Productions’ film ‘Vivah’ (2007) which also featured Shahid Kapoor in a lead role.

In a Twitter post shared Thursday, the Assam Police said “if the neighbourhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us”. They added, “The inconvenience is not regretted!”

If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us.



The inconvenience is NOT regretted! #AssamSaysNoToDrugs#WarOnDrugs pic.twitter.com/1xKDLlpNqZ — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 3, 2021

The tweet resulted in a huge appreciation for the state Police force on the microblogging platform. Many users praised the Police action against the drug peddlers while calling the men in uniform working to get the hold of drug peddlers as ‘super cops’.

“All credit goes to Assam Police.. please continue to hunting them. Love our super Cops,” one user wrote.

All credit goes to Assam Police.. please continue to hunting them. Love our super Cops🦸 — DIPANKAR MUKHERJEE (@DIPANKA25669304) June 4, 2021

Another user hailed the Assam police action as a step towards a ‘drugs free nation’: “drugs free nation. Assam Police is showing an example which other states can follow. Kudos to Assam Police,” the user wrote.

drugs free nation. Assam Police is showing an example which other states can follow. Kudos to Assam Police. — 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Siddhartha S Roy (@SiddharthRoy5) June 3, 2021

“Has to be the best version of this meme!,” another user quipped.

Has to be the best version of this meme ! https://t.co/tfjeJJm1wm — Neeladree Choudhury (@NeeladreeC) June 3, 2021

1,008 peddlers arrested since January: Assam Police DGP

“As many as 618 drug-related cases have been registered in the State leading to the arrest of 1,008 persons from January to May 31 this year. As many as 269 cases were registered in May alone,” Assam Police DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told media persons in Guwahati on June 1. The DGP added that the fight is long but the state police force is determined to continue it further.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma