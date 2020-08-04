The study suggests that the evidence left in layers of sediment in Hall's Cave in Texas was almost certainly the result of volcanic eruption.

Scientists in the Texas State of the US have found out that volcanic eruptions resulted in the eventual cooling down of earth's temperature about 13,000 years ago, and not a big time meteor fall, as was believed earlier.

Scientists analysed the sediment found in a central Texas cave in the US, that reportedly found volcanic eruptions to be responsible for the cooling down of Earth's temperature 13,000 years ago. The study, published in the ‘Science Advances’ journal, suggests that the evidence left in layers of sediment in Hall's Cave in Texas was almost certainly the result of volcanic eruption.

Hall's Cave, located in the Texas hill country of the US, reportedly bears sediment records ageing over 20,000 years.

“One big question was, did an extraterrestrial impact occur near the end of the last ice age, about 13,000 years ago as the ice sheets covering Canada were melting, and cause an abrupt cooling that thrust the northern hemisphere back into the ice age for an extra 1,200 years?,” Michael Waters from the Texas A&M University in the US, one of the researchers and authors of the study was quoted as saying.

Pointing towards the exceptional nature of the study, another researcher from the same group said that a volcanic eruption is usually considered one possible explanation of earth's cooling down after ice age. “But it was generally dismissed because there was no associated geochemical fingerprint,” he said.

The team of researchers in Texas came to the conclusion through an isotopic analysis of sediments collected from Hall's Cave. They found that elements such as iridium, ruthenium, platinum, palladium and rhenium were not present in the correct proportions, implying that a meteor or asteroid could not have caused the event that stopped the furtherance of ice age on our planet.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta