New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In an absurd turn of events, North Korea had imposed a ban on laughing, drinking, and shopping for citizens in the country for a duration of 11 days to observe a mourning period starting from December 17.

The mourning period of 11 days in Korea was imposed to mark the death anniversary of Kim Jong-il, the former leader of North Korea. He was the father of North Korea's current leader Kim Jong-Un. During the Mourning period, North Korean people are prohibited from any kind of celebration and leisure activities.

As the country is already under a mourning period, many internet users have flooded social media with thier reactions.

See some of the most hilarious reactions here:

North Korea for the next 10 days pic.twitter.com/4XEYvF2mOj — Snypes (@SnypesBurner) December 18, 2021

'North Korea bans laughing for 11 days'



Meanwhile the citizens: pic.twitter.com/EdmQ4svqXn — Poisson 🇵🇸 (@mahimaniaaaa) December 20, 2021

North Korea bans laughing

Me who is always in smiling mood ##NorthKorea #KimYooJung pic.twitter.com/lcTAr6r2PW — K (@mudasirmmm) December 17, 2021

North Korea bans its citizens from laughing.



Ye sab ek alag he gola se hain re baba.🥲 pic.twitter.com/UXcFeTjGGE — Priyanka Patra (@odia_jhia_) December 17, 2021

North Korea banned from laughing for 11 days to mourn ex leader's death.



Meanwhile North Koreans : pic.twitter.com/h3e8UOaE9p — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) December 17, 2021

People of North Korea are banned from Laughing for next ten days.

North Koreans will be punished by #KimJongUn if they Laugh. 😭🤣#NorthKorea pic.twitter.com/oZIIpQlT7E — cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) December 17, 2021

People of North Korea are banned from Laughing for next ten days.

North Koreans will be punished by #KimJongUn if they Laugh. 😭🤣#NorthKorea pic.twitter.com/oZIIpQlT7E — cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) December 17, 2021

Kim Jong-Un Kim Jong-Il North Korea



I never seen anything laughing other than Kim



Retweet



#NorthKorea pic.twitter.com/6KfJq7pbM0 — gautam gada (@GelaniParody) December 17, 2021

“During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities,” an unnamed resident of Sinuiju, was quoted as saying.

Every year the mourning period is for 10 days but this year an extra day was added as 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the leader's death.

If any resident is found breaking the rule, he or she can be arrested, the report added. In the past, residents who were found guilty of flouting the restrictions “were arrested and treated as ideological criminals.”

“People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period,” the unnamed resident was quoted as saying.

According to reports, Kim Jong-Un paid tribute to his father on his death anniversary and citizens in the capital city of Pyongyang were made to bow their heads and observe three minutes of silence as a siren blared across the city in remembrance of Kim Jong-il on December 17. Additionally, cars, ships and trains all blew their horns on the occasion.

Posted By: Ashita Singh