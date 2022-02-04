New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Nora Fatehi stunned her fans and surprised her admirers after her Instagram account went off the search radar. The ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ actress had over 37.6 million followers with millions of engagements on each of her post. She is as much the product of her social media engagements as much as her on-screen appearances in Mumbai’s entertainment world. The 29-year-old Canadian actress keeps on sharing some Behind-The-Scenes videos from the shoots of her project.

Nora Fatehi's account was back on search radar shortly. The actress clarified that there was an attempted hack on her Instagram account. "Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since the morning! Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly!," she wrote in a story.

Earlier on Thursday, Nora had shared photos of herself with white lions on Instagram. Hours after that, Nora’s Instagram account was no more available.

Heartbroken fans took to Twitter and shared their agony in a hilarious meme fest. Have a look.

Nora Fatehi account gets invisible on Instagram.

Fans right know :-#NoraFatehi pic.twitter.com/djtjgIw2Ny — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 4, 2022

How everyone is reacting after Nora Fatehi's instagram account got disabled:#NoraFatehi pic.twitter.com/E262mAqrZv — Abhishek Pandey (@_Abhi_Pandey___) February 4, 2022

#NoraFatehi

Nora Fatehi's IG account is currently unavailable..

*My friend pic.twitter.com/Q7RTWii6p7 — Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) February 4, 2022

The 29-year-old actor's Instagram account was showing "Sorry this page isn't available."

Nora Fatehi made her acting debut through the war film Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. She played the role of RAW spy Heena Rehman. Nora was last seen in singer Guru Randhawa's music video, Dance Meri Rani, released on December 21.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma