Guwahati | Jagran Trending Desk: In a shocking scene of public molestation that took the internet by storm, a Guwahati girl was reportedly groped by a man riding a scooty with the pretext of asking her directions. The girl, despite being taken aback by shock, instead held molester’s scooty and pushed it into an open drain, managing to prevent him from escaping until the cops arrived. The incidence reportedly took place at Guwahati’s Rukmini Nagar in Down Town on Friday.

The girl, named Bhavna Kashyap, shared the video on her Facebook page which subsequently went viral. The accused, identified as Madhusana Rajkumar, stopped Kashyap to ask for the directions and subsequently went on to grope on a busy street.

“No sooner these words came out of my mouth than he groped my privates (breasts) in a way that he had a sudden sexual outburst of rage and aggression on my body. For a second, I lost sense of what had just happened,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

The girl further wrote that following ‘what had just happened’, she saw him trying to elope. “I spared no second thought and dragged him with the highest strength my body could exhibit in such an uncanny situation. While he kept racing his scooty up, I kept lifting his back tyre and sustained some half a minute of wordless tussle until I could finally push to drag him down into the drain,” the Facebook post read further.

Briefly after, according to the now viral Facebook post, Assam Police arrived and took the control of the situation.

An FIR was lodged against the accused in Dispur Police station.

“I would like to intimate here that no woman is alone, vulnerable or in need of protection unless a section of society ostensibly holds her responsible for the sick mental processing of these men,” the viral Facebook post read.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma