'No Place Like Mumbai': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Youngsters Performing Garba; Netizens Protest | Watch

THE nine-day-long festival of Navratri began on September 26, 2022. With people looking for the best ethnic collections in the market to practicing Garba, the excitement for the festival is all in the air.

The festival, however, is commemorated in different ways across the country. Now, a unique video that has been making rounds on the social media platform has gained all the attention.

The video shows several youngsters shaking and grooving with some popular classic Garba steps. The video was shot on the iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai and was tweeted by industrialist Anand Mahindra. It shows many youngsters performing Garba, enjoying themselves on the street. The onlookers, meanwhile, too can be seen having a good time sitting on the pavement.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared the video and wrote, "Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai's streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. (I know I'm going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!)."

The 42-second video has garnered nearly 400k views on Twitter, with users asking the industrialist to visit Gujarat.

A user wrote, "Sir, that means you have never visited Ahmedabad during Navratri. You are missing original vibes and correct steps of Garba."

"Absolutely! No place like Amdavad during Navaratri. Mumbai's Garba is not traditional, more Dandiya than Garba. Gujarat has traditional flavour," said another. "I am gujarati and i love watching garba anywhere sir this looks awesome Indians are," a third user said.

"No garba like Bombay garba. Easy, effective and inclusive. Not like the super complicated steps/twirls done in Baroda/Ahmedabad, etc which need a great degree of skill/practice and thus are limited to only those who excel at it," a fourth user protested.

Meanwhile, Navratri is a nine-day long festival which is devoted to Goddess Durga. Devotees, during the festival, worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The last day, also referred to as Rama Navami marks the birthday of Lord Rama.