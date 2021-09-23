New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: We all want our birthdays to be extra-lit and special. Well, this American Personality just gave the word lit a literal definition. American Tv personality Nicole Richie popularly known for her stints in Kids in America turned a year older on 21st September 2021 and celebrated her 40th birthday. Accidently while cutting her birthday cake she lit her hair on fire.

Well, that's scary, right? But not for Nicole. Like a true sport, the actress herself uploaded the video on her Insta and wrote, "Well...so far 40 is lit(fire emoji)."

In the video, Nicole can be seen sitting in front of a cake blowing candles, just when the actress was heading to blow the last two candles her hair caught fire. After which the actress screamed and tried to pat out the fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie)

This video has gone viral on the internet and many are calling the incident 'HOT'. Ever since the video was posted by Nicole her post is flooded with comments of concerns from her fellows and other netizens. The video is all over the internet and has garnered 2,925,097 views and 478,083 likes so far.

A shocked Katy Perry said, “Wait, no way. Wait, OMG," while Grey's Anatomy star, Ellen Pompeo wrote in the comment, “HBD. I hope you're okay.” Paris Hilton, one of Nicole Richie's oldest friends, said, “Happy Birthday, Bill. Hope you're ok. Love you."

Nicole’s husband, musician Joel Madden, joked, "That’s hot." Queer Eye host Antoni Porowski commented, "I feel awful for laughing, I’m sorry, also happy birthday!!!"

Many Tweeples also expressed their concern over the incident but also mentioned how another level of 'HOT' Nicole's birthday was.

"We hope Nicole Richie is okay after her hair caught fire from blowing her candles out for her 40th birthday... OOP! see-no-evil monkey...Taking "That's hot" to a whole new level," one Twitter user commented.

We hope Nicole Richie is okay after her hair caught fire from blowing her candles out for her 40th birthday... OOP! 🙈



Taking "That's hot" to a whole new level 😭 pic.twitter.com/2DUyYWsT4i — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) September 22, 2021

While one mentioned a need for a haircut for the star as her hair was damaged from both sides, "Nicole Richie set her hair on fire blowing out her birthday candles. The blaze on both sides of her head was put out quickly. She's definitely going to need a haircut to repair it," the internet user said.

Nicole Richie set her hair on fire blowing out her birthday candles. The blaze on both sides of her head was put out quickly. She's definitely going to need a haircut to repair it. — 🌹 𝒜𝓋𝓇𝒾𝓁 🌹 (@avril4799) September 23, 2021

Nicole Richie is an American TV personality and her work includes Kids in America, White Collar Blue, The Simple Life, Six Feet Under, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

What are your thoughts on the scary incident? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh