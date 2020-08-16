On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, several popular landmarks across the world were lit up in tricolour.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, several popular landmarks across the world were lit up in tricolour. From Dubai's famous Burj Khalifa to in Toronto and the iconic Empire State Building in New York carried were illuminated with the tricolour.

"The tri-colour illuminates one of the world’s most iconic destinations. India in all its magnificence at the Niagara Falls," the Indian consulate in Canada wrote while sharing the video of Niagara Falls.

Continuing with the practice of the last few years, the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai also donned the clours of the Indian national flag on the occasion of Independence Day. "May the tricolor of freedom, courage and peace always prosper." Burj Khalifa official Twitter handle wrote.

The ceremony to illuminate tri-colour on Burj Khalifa was also witnessed by Indian Consulate General for Dubai Dr Aman Puri along with several other officials of the Indian Mission in the United Arab Emirates.

"CG Dr Aman Puri and Consulate officers witnessed tricolour projection on Burj Khalifa. Vijayi Vishwa Tiranga Pyara," Indian In Dubai wrote on twitter.

Besides, Iconic ADNOC Group Tower in Abu Dhabi was also lit up in tricolours to mark Independence Day 2020.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma