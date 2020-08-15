While the Island may never completely regain the icy bulk that covers its 2 million square kilometers, containing the global temperature rise can slow the rate of ice loss.

Greenland's ice sheet may have melted to the point of no return and any efforts towards reducing climate-warming emissions will not stop it from disintegrating, a new study by researches at Ohio State University has suggested.

Melting ice sheets of Greenland contribute the most to the global sea level rise. If all of the island's ice melts away, the water released would push sea levels up by an average of six meters.

The researchers at the Ohio State University studied as many as 234 glaciers across the Arctic territory for 34 years through 2018. The study, which was published in the Nature Communications Earth & Environment journal, found that the annual snowfall was no longer enough to replenish glaciers of the snow and ice being lost to summertime melting, as per a report by Reuters.

"Greenland is going to be the canary in the coal mine, and the canary is already pretty much dead at this point," said glaciologist Ian Howat at Ohio State University.

For the new research, the scientists studied the satellite images of the glaciers in the territory and noted that they had a 50% chance of regaining mass before 2000, with the odds declining since. The region’s ice sheet will now gain mass only once every 100 years.

Greenland is the world’s largest non-continental island and its ice sheets cover nearly 81 per cent of its surface. Last year, United States President Donald Trump had offered to buy the Island though Denmark had rebuffed the offer.

