New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: All of us know that dinosaurs used to roam on Earth for millions of years and the discovery of such prehistoric animals help scientists and researchers understand the process of evolution in a better way. Recently, scientists discovered a new dinosaur species in Brazil which most likely roamed the southeast part of America around 70 million years ago.



The fossils of the new dinosaur species were discovered by a Brazilian team of palaeontologists. They found the remains of this new species in Brazil's Monte Alto, which is popularly known as 'Kurupi itaata'. This area is known for the discovery of dinosaur fossils.



“Kurupi itaata represents the first named tetrapod dinosaur for the Marília Formation (Bauru Group), a geological unit that occurs on São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goiás, and Mato Grosso do Sul states, Brazil,” Dr Fabiano Vidoi Iori from the Museu de Paleontologia and the Museu de Paleontologia and his colleagues told sci-news.com.



It is believed that this species is a type of abelisaurid, which refers to a group of bipedal predators that succeeded on the ancient southern supercontinent Gondwana. Apart from that, the remains of the animal suggest that it was 16-feet-long.



The remains of the species consisted of caudal vertebrae and a partial pelvic girdle which was later examined by the researchers. According to anatomy conducted on the muscle attachments and bone of the animal, it suggested that the animal was well adapted to running.



Further, it is expected that a model of the Kurupi itaata will be on display at Monte Alto's Museum of Paleontology soon.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen