New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The year 2021 is giving a free meme ride and is letting people go crash 'pawries'. It's been just a week since 'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen became viral with her accent. As we are still laughing over the 'pawri girl', 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate joined the 'pawri' and gave us a cool mash-up, making the ‘pawri ho rhi hai’ phrase more addictive

But the interesting thing about the internet is that it makes us move on from one meme to another meme quickly. Joining off late, the new meme trend that is going viral on the social media space is 'tea-spiller-Shweta', who shared a little too much information with her friend as she forgot to turn the mic off during a conference call with 111 people. And, now we've got trust issues for all the right reasons.

Now, let us tell you in detail who is Shweta-' the tea spiller'. Recently, a video of a zoom call is doing rounds on the internet, in which, Shweta is giving some 'masala-gossip' to her friend Radhika, and as she is busy doing that, she forgets to turn off her mic.

In the video, she is even heard saying' ye sab baat us ladke ne apne best friend ko bhi nahi batayi." To which, a person in the con call replies and says, "koi baat nahi, ab to 111 logo ko pata chal gaya hai."

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens flooded social media with memes and hilarious videos. But, what caught our attention was that the netizens were eagerly waiting for Yashraj Mukhate to drop spoof music on it.

Yashraj mukhate be like Shweta I’m on my way.. — 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 (@sagaar__) February 18, 2021

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait for Yashraj's new song "Shweta mic band krle"

Waiting for Yashraj Mukhate's new song on #Shweta 🤣🤣#yashrajmukhate — Surat Soni (@zyadahosiyaar) February 19, 2021

Another user wrote, "Waiting for Yashraj Mukhate to add beats to the Shweta's secret."

Yeh Shweta woh ladki hai...Jispe Yashraj Mukhate 1-2 din mein REMIX banaaney waala HAI!😒😒😒😒😒 — Shivaji Kumar (@Shivaji05607977) February 18, 2021

Yet another wrote, "Just waiting for yashraj's version of Shweta's video call."

However, we have sad news for the netizens as Yashraj just uploaded a video story on Instagram, and he said that he is not going to make music on Shweta's call.

In the video, he said, "No, no, Shweta pe koi video nahi aa raha hai.. yaar itne logo ne DM kardia."

He further added to it that, "Shweta if you are watching this, yaha pe ye mic jaisa logo hoga, usko bas aisa click karna hoga." He posted the story with the caption that read, "Small tutorial for Shweta."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma