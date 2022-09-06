Netizens In Split Over Woman's Hilarious Reply After Receiving Congratulatory Messages Meant For Liz Truss

Liz Truss on Monday became the New Prime Minister of the United Kingdoms by defeating Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Soon after Truss was elected as the new Conservative Party leader, she took to Twitter and said 'Thank you' to everyone for putting trust in her. "I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. "Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential," Truss wrote.

Meanwhile, she has also been receiving congratulatory messages from world leaders and citizens on social media platforms. However, many Twitter users also congratulated another woman Liz Trussell, who has nothing to do with Truss's victory.

The woman has a Twitter account with the username "@Liztruss". Interestingly, many people are mistakenly tagging and congratulating her assuming that the account belongs to the Prime Minister. The woman, at the same time, seems to be enjoying all the attention and regard being sent to her.

The whole incident was brought to notice after another Twitter user with the name Thor Benson posted screenshots of some of Trussell's responses to the wishes. The caption of the tweet read, "People keep tagging a random person instead of the incoming British prime minister and she's rolling with it lol."

People keep tagging a random person instead of the incoming British prime minister and she's rolling with it lol pic.twitter.com/3VpKzV5Qel — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 5, 2022

The tweet has summoned more than 31,000 likes and 4, 368 retweets so far.

One of the posted screenshots showed Trussel responding, "Looking forward to a visit soon. Get the meatballs ready!" The post left netizens in splits. Internet users were surprised at Trussell's witty and hilarious replies. “Must be so embarrassing to confuse a random person for a public figure,” wrote one user.

Another said, "The best part is her account was inactive for years until now." A third person commented, "This is why the internet should exist." "Liz Trussell who has the @Liztruss Twitter handle looks like an absolute hun! Can we please have her as PM instead," said a fourth.