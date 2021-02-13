Yashraj Mukhate's video 'Pawry Ho Rahi hai' has so far garnered 18,55,054 views at the time of writing this article, watch.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: If you are someone who just loves chilling with friends, and whenever you catch up with them, you just say 'aur bhai party kaha hai?' Now is the time to rephrase it because you really need to gear up your meme game, and start saying, 'ye hum hai aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai.'

Talking about it, recently, a video of an influencer from Pakistan went viral where she is seen vacationing in some beautiful location of Pakistan and is heard saying, "Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai and aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai."

As soon as the video went viral, netizens couldn't hold themself from taking a dive into these wholesome 'pawry' memes. Not only this video went viral, but it also grabbed the attention of 'Sada Kutta' mashup fame Yashraj Mukhate and he made another trippy anthem of 'pawry ho rahi hai', and we are wheezing.

Taking to social media, Mukhate shared the video with the caption that read, "Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai. Thanks @saudchaudary and all the people who sent me this video in the DM. And a big shoutout the pawri girl @dananeerr."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

In the video, Yashraj is back again with his hilarious reactions and had added trippy music to this track. Netizens were still not over Sadda Kutta trap and Mukhate just blessed their feed by dropping this hilarious meme mashup.

As Yashraj shared the video, many celebrities started flooding the comment section with laughing face emojis. The Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "You and I.. it's a pawrryyy.."

Archana Puran Singh dropped a comment that read, "Lovve it." Fatima Sana Sheikh also wrote, "HAHAHAHAHA.."

The video has so far garnered 18,55,054 views at the time of writing this article.

If you loved the video, do let us know, 'kya tumahri pawry ho rahi hai?'

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma