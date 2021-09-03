Money Heist 5 is released on Netflix today. The much anticipated series has garnered many reactions after fans binged watched the whole season. Scroll to watch some favourite reactions here

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: After much anticipation, Money Heist 5 is finally released in India today on September 3. Audience from all over the world was eagerly waiting for this Spanish webseries to stream on Netflix. Now, with new season of Money Heist back on, fans have already binged watched all the first five episodes of the volume one. Internet is flooded with reactions on Money Heist 5.

After watching the popular series, fans have started giving reactions to the Spanish drama. All the social media right now is trending with memes. On Twitter people have posted mixed reactions after watching the released series.

Some netizens got emotional after wathing the series while some cannot wait for its second part to get released. The second volume of Money Heist 5 will get released on December 3 this year.

Take a look at some of the memes here:

I feel irritated just by seeing Arturo Román on screen#MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5 — Sonali Tewari (@SonaliTewari4) September 3, 2021

When you completed the whole series instead of your assignment (-_-;)#MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeist — Joy || OMITB out now ♡ (@sarbajitsardar) September 3, 2021

One internet user commented on the action and characters, sharing a meme on how they pick up a gun every five minutes.

Netizens got emotional after witnessing death of their favourite character while some other shared no context spoiler on micro blogging site.

tokyo’s death was a heartbreak like berlin#MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/c7uQt2EQap — o m a r (@rgnldlnnt) September 3, 2021

#MoneyHeist



me at the ending of EP 5pic.twitter.com/t9vGHkpt6n — Chris (@chrisdadeviant) September 3, 2021

Me after binge watching the first 5 episodes of #MoneyHeist Season 5 on Friday, knowing I have to wait THREE WHOLE MONTHS to watch the last 5 episodes pic.twitter.com/zPyqYLQDHh — Marifer (@ferrsacee) August 31, 2021

Some netizens also shared the meme on the fact that they have never watched a single episode on any season of Money Heist amidst its popularity.

People are so excited about #MoneyHeistSeason5



Le me who didn’t watch single episode yet pic.twitter.com/luZX6BJ0wR — SONUAAAA❄️ (@_memeions_) September 3, 2021

Every single post for Money Heist 5 only measures it popularity. The fans have trended #Money Heist returns to Netflix with its fifth season on Twitter which has garnered many tweets and reactions are still coming in.

What are your thoughts on the latest season of Money Heist 5?

