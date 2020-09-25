New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The internet is once again charged with a new trend that has left Twitteratis side-splitting. After the much famous Binod and playdate trend, the internet is now cracking up on 'Da Vinky trend'.

Now you all must be wondering what is 'Da Vinky' as most of us have heard about the world renowned painter Leonardo Da Vinci but not about the former, we are here to tell you about the same.

The 'Da Vinky' meme is doing rounds on social media after a user named Sarah Schauer posted a video from a popular app where two blonde twins are playing a game in which they have to answer some trivia questions.

The page is called 'Vorostwins' which is run by the Hungarian-Canadian twins named Chris and Patrick Voros. In the video, the question which popped were pretty easy but the answers by the twins have left everyone baffled.

Talking about the viral meme, the twins were asked about who painted the Mona Lisa. Acting all clueless, they do not answer until it pops up in front of them. Instead of pronouncing it correctly, they say ‘Da Vinky.’ They answered the rest of the questions wrong as well.

After this the video went viral and sparked a meme fest on social media. On Twitter, users are posting hilarious pictures of the twin brothers. One of the users commented, "My name is no longer Nicole Defabio it is Nicole Davinky". Some of the users are saying that this is the only funny thing that happened in the year 2020.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma