The Internet never stops, it is always buzzed with food fusions and food recipes. In the past few weeks, we have seen several bizarre combinations from chicken tikka golgappa to a chocolate samosa but, recently a video has gone viral on social media in which man can be seen making the most absurd dish one has ever seen.

Let us tell you what that dish is called, Rasgulla Chaat! Yes, you heard it right. An internet user, Kaptan Hindustan shared a video of a man preparing a chaat with rasgulla and wrote, " “We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat."

In the video, "The man squeezed the syrup out of two rasgullas and put them in the bowl. Then he added a sort of seasoning to them. After that, tamarind chutney was added to the bowl with a dollop of yogurt and it was garnished with cashews, raisins, and almonds. At last, the man sprinkled seasoning over it.

The video has gone viral on the microblogging site and so far has garnered over 92 K views, over 1k likes, and several re-tweets. The internet has gone crazy over the internet as several people are disturbed over the combination.

See Hilarious Twitter reactions here:

“I condemn to call this a chaat,” a user said. Another user commented, “Is nothing sacred anymore?”

Destroying Rasgulla is a crime stated many Tweeples as one wrote, How can they destroy the taste!!? Ye cherchani ho rha h Rosogolla ke sath!!,” while another commented, “first the dosa slander on tl and now this why are people doing this.”

Many cheese lovers sarcastically asked where is the cheese, this abomination is incomplete without the cheese, “Shocking! Isme Cheese aur butter ad karna bhul gaye?.”

As a Bengali I hereby declare this a crime against humanity,” commented one Bengali user and second one wrote, “Never ever torture a "Bong" like this.”

