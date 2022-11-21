Netizens Divided Over Start Up Offering 'Funeral Service' At Delhi Trade Fair

While India is venturing into start-ups, people are coming up with unique 'business prepositions' daily and now, one such unique idea is going viral on social media that has shocked Twitter. Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan took to Twitter and shared a picture of the startup spotted at the India International Trade Fair in Delhi. The startup named Sukhant Funeral MGMT PVT LMT provided funeral services. Yes, it is right.

Sharing the picture, the IAS officer raised a question, "Why is there a need for such a 'start-up?', which has divided the internet. In the picture, there was an "arthi" and in front of it rose petals were strewn all over it.

According to the startup's website, "Sukhant Funeral is an organisation that has been created with the aim of providing a dignified and respectful farewell to life. We are a young company of experienced individuals who specialise in planning funeral rites respectfully. We offer you and your loved ones the best in funeral solutions: Shradhannjali, Pre-Plan Funeral, Antim Sanskar".

The post till now has grabbed many eyeballs and a lot of attention online. It has triggered a plethora of reactions from netizens. Some questioned the start-up while other said that people are becoming lonely, with no family member to care for them, so they opt for such service.

"Someone from my family once said that in the future, hired people will come in the last journey and their words seem to be coming true. This is a very surprising thing," tweeted one user.

"Funeral service like this is available in the US too. The concept seems to be new for India, that's why people are surprised," said another.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the company present at the kiosk at Delhi's trade fair said that their team will take care of the funeral at a fee of around ₹ 38,000. They will also help in the immersion of ashes.