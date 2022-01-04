Johannesburg/New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: After South Africa dominated India on first day of second test match at Johannesburg, India’s smashing comeback on the second day of Johannesburg test match was led by a stunning wicket haul by Shardul Thakur as India bundled off South Africa’s first innings.

India managed to make South Africa three wickets down before the lunch break.

But it was the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen at the stroke of lunch that grabbed people’s attention on and off the social media.

In a back-of-length ball delivered by Shardul Thakur, van der Dussen was caught on the crease by Rishabh Pant’s diving catch.

While van der Dussen walked off the ground without objecting, many believed that Pant took a bumped catch, and the ball had bounced.

Here's how people on social media reacted.

‘Ball bounced inside gloves’

I won't blame rishabh pant completely for bump catch, as a batsman u should be more worried and aware about that, stay on crease ask the umpire to check with 3rd umpire! We have seen players who even got their clean bowled confirmed by third umpire before leaving the crease! — Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) January 4, 2022

Side on that looked as clean as take as can be. What’s the big debate? #Pantcatch — AN (@ajith27) January 4, 2022

Umpires, Batter Dussen, all missed to note that grassed catch by Pant. Rassie van der Dussen is unlucky !



Earlier also there was a caught behind appeal which was not taken cleanly by Pant.#INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #SAvIND Lord Shardul Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/B84htXZ9L1 — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) January 4, 2022

Clean catch. Rishabh Pant, not Rashid Latif. #iykyk — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) January 4, 2022

Probably a bump catch, but I am really happy to see the Indian team management not recalling van der Dussen.



This is professional sport, not a moral science class.



The Indian cricket team is in good hands. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) January 4, 2022

People who are crying over Van der Dussen's dismissal and claiming it be "not out" are the same people who didn't bet an eye on Hanuma Vihari getting out on a "no ball" yesterday!



The hypocrisy is unreal. — tanya with an upper back spasm (@th3r2pyy) January 4, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was sitting in the commentary box, said that it was the batsman’s fault why he did not stop on the pitch and kept on moving towards the pavilion. If he had doubts, he should have taken DRS.

Later on, the reports claimed that the umpires did see the replay during the lunch break. But due to lack of any solid evidence, they did not change the decision.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma