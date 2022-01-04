Johannesburg/New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: After South Africa dominated India on first day of second test match at Johannesburg, India’s smashing comeback on the second day of Johannesburg test match was led by a stunning wicket haul by Shardul Thakur as India bundled off South Africa’s first innings.
India managed to make South Africa three wickets down before the lunch break.

But it was the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen at the stroke of lunch that grabbed people’s attention on and off the social media.

In a back-of-length ball delivered by Shardul Thakur, van der Dussen was caught on the crease by Rishabh Pant’s diving catch.

While van der Dussen walked off the ground without objecting, many believed that Pant took a bumped catch, and the ball had bounced.

Here's how people on social media reacted.

‘Ball bounced inside gloves’

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was sitting in the commentary box, said that it was the batsman’s fault why he did not stop on the pitch and kept on moving towards the pavilion. If he had doubts, he should have taken DRS.
Later on, the reports claimed that the umpires did see the replay during the lunch break. But due to lack of any solid evidence, they did not change the decision.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma