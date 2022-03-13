New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial sensation ‘The Kashmir Files' is making waves all over the country, with visuals of Kashmiri Pandit citizens and others coming out teary-eyed from the theatres going viral over social media. But on Sunday, as Twitteratis took the note of an earlier Vivek Agnihotri tweet, in which ‘The Kashmir Files’ filmmaker had claimed that ‘they’ (makers of The Kapil Sharma Show) refused to call the cast and creators of the film on their show because the film does not have a big commercial star, ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma Show’ started trending on social media.

They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT https://t.co/sQvOd3olSW — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022

This is how the Tweeples reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s revelation.

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow If #KapilSharmaShow can't give space to movie based on true stories then his comedy doesn't deserve our attention. #TheKashmirFiles https://t.co/RN6XKwUSIQ — vickyshahi16@gmail.c (@vickyshahi_16) March 10, 2022

Guys it's not @KapilSharmaK9 fault he is a worker there he is not owner of the Channel and Show. https://t.co/9FKnMWj6PB — Animesh Sarkar (@Animesh071) March 9, 2022

I don't think big commercial star cast is a problem. It's somthimg called " subject" on which film is made. its a #Truth not a #FACT. https://t.co/TIxpxolNv4 — SMIT MAKADIYA (@Msmit0721) March 8, 2022

. #TheKashmirFiles movie is an emotion of Indian viewers.

Then budget reason for not promoting by @KapilSharmaK9 or other factors ???#BycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/S3zn9jWp3j — Shant (@move123456789) March 13, 2022

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow #VivekRanjanAgnihotri @KapilSharmaK9 @vivekagnihotri

Kapil should know his roots, need to recall where he came 4m. Life & Fans doesn't usually give 2nd chance,u already got 1 & still d fans were with you @KapilSharmaK9 don't take anything for granted !!! pic.twitter.com/M61FRaGAi7 — Rohhit Anand (@RohhitAnand) March 7, 2022

Based on the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandit community in early 1990s and subsequent targeted killings by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, ‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Darshan Kumar and Anupam Kher in defining roles. The film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The Haryana government also ordered to cinema halls and multiplexes to not charge state GST on the screening of the film.

