Vivek Agnihotri's directorial sensation 'The Kashmir Files' is making waves all over the country, with visuals of Kashmiri Pandit citizens and others coming out teary-eyed from the theatres going viral over social media. But on Sunday, as Twitteratis took the note of an earlier Vivek Agnihotri tweet, in which 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker had claimed that 'they' (makers of The Kapil Sharma Show) refused to call the cast and creators of the film on their show because the film does not have a big commercial star, 'Boycott Kapil Sharma Show' started trending on social media.

This is how the Tweeples reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s revelation.

Based on the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandit community in early 1990s and subsequent targeted killings by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, ‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Darshan Kumar and Anupam Kher in defining roles. The film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The Haryana government also ordered to cinema halls and multiplexes to not charge state GST on the screening of the film.

