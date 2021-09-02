With Instagram down and facing server issues netizens rushed to Twitter to its reception. Instagram down is now trending on Twitter. Scroll to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Instagram on Thursday, September 2 went down as some of its users reported issues with app. The moment Instagram went down, several users of the app rushed on to Twitter to check whether that app was responding or not. This deed of internet users is now viral and several memes are doing rounds on both the social micro blogging website.

What Exactly happend?

According to a outage tracker company, DownDetector,"Instagram services started experiencing problems at around 10.35 am today and reports of outage peaked at around 12.30 pm." Although the reason behind that error is still not identified.

Around 3pm, the number of people who were reporting issues with the app fell steeply as DownDetector reported.

Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KYeGD3XpYE — Charis Ann🌹 (@n00dle_kid) September 2, 2021

All of us running to Twitter to confirm that Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/JabJYQDlzf — R (@rushpacked) September 2, 2021

With the photo-sharing app down, the Internet users turned to Twitter to check its reception and that resulted in an ocean of memes that these instagram users posted.Several Internet users at first, took Instagram issues as a network glitch, thinking their wifi was acting up but later realised that it is the app's fault.

Me entering twitter to see if anybody’s else Instagram is down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/5Zbm4XarcY — AO_.0113 (@anwaromarr_6) September 2, 2021

#Instagramdown is trending on Twitter and has garnered over 65k tweets till now. Some of them are hilarious, while some Twitterati are trolling themselves for rushing to the micro blogging site.

me apologising to my internet after blaming it for insta being down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/6MKZaEP7JE — chihiro (@yuutange) September 2, 2021

Me after deleting and reinstalling instagram and finding out that there is a problem in instagram servers and not with my account/wifi #instagramdown #instadown pic.twitter.com/3oszn9tvGl — 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐞 ✰︎ (@preeyanshu25) September 2, 2021

One Instagram user even uninstalled the app to re-install it, only to realise the server issue later. Meanwhile some waited for the server to stabilize.

Guys instagram is down and I actualy thought about life for 17 minutes #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/8KymA5TkIe — janhvi (@JanhviVarma) September 2, 2021

Only later, when the Instagram issues resolved, the users went back to it. What are your thoughts on this Instagram glitch?

Posted By: Ashita Singh