New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Instagram on Thursday, September 2 went down as some of its users reported issues with app. The moment Instagram went down, several users of the app rushed on to Twitter to check whether that app was responding or not. This deed of internet users is now viral and several memes are doing rounds on both the social micro blogging website.

What Exactly happend?

According to a outage tracker company, DownDetector,"Instagram services started experiencing problems at around 10.35 am today and reports of outage peaked at around 12.30 pm." Although the reason behind that error is still not identified.

Around 3pm, the number of people who were reporting issues with the app fell steeply as DownDetector reported.

 

With the photo-sharing app down, the Internet users turned to Twitter to check its reception and that resulted in an ocean of memes that these instagram users posted.Several Internet users at first, took Instagram issues as a network glitch, thinking their wifi was acting up but later realised that it is the app's fault.

Also Read
Ouch! Model wearing bridal lehenga falls on ramp; watch viral video here
Ouch! Model wearing bridal lehenga falls on ramp; watch viral video here

#Instagramdown is trending on Twitter and has garnered over 65k tweets till now. Some of them are hilarious, while some Twitterati are trolling themselves for rushing to the micro blogging site.

One Instagram user even uninstalled the app to re-install it, only to realise the server issue later. Meanwhile some waited for the server to stabilize.

Only later, when the Instagram issues resolved, the users went back to it. What are your thoughts on this Instagram glitch?

Posted By: Ashita Singh