New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a big surprise to it's employees, a company in Rajasthan announced September 3 as a holiday. The holiday has been sanctioned by the company for staff to enjoy the premiere of Spanish show 'Money Heist 5' and declared is as a "Netflix and Chill Holiday."

Verve Logic, a Jaipur based IT Company said,“Not sure about banks but we are definitely keeping a holiday on 3rd September! Jaldi Aao.. Jaldi Aao…," in response to Netflix as earlier this month the OTT platform wrote,"Can we assume that 3rd September is a bank holiday? Money Heist day.”

Treat for those employees right! The letter from the CEO has garnered many likes and created a hype on the social micro blogging sites. Internet users are loving the idea of this holiday for enjoying their favourite show.

In the official mail sent by CEO of Verve Logic Abhishek Jain, he mentioned “We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know ‘Sometimes Moments of Chill be The Best Pills for Energy At Your Work. So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire caste.”

He futher adds, "We know after all the stress and hustle, ‘Ek Break toh Banta hai‘.” He even signed off with a nod to the show’s theme song saying, “Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao," and thanked the employees of his company for their hard work.

Netflix India applauded the company's effort for his employees and wrote,"We had our ‘bank work’ excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic!”

"This company took Money heist craze to next level. I hope my company will do so, if not I will take leave,"commented one internet user. While other commented,"is there any vaccancy available."

Have Been Going Over the Love We have Received.!

Yes it is real and we are absolutely happy to announce an off on 3rd September naming it to be "Netflix & Chill Holiday" on the release of final season of #MoneyHeist @NetflixIndia- Please don't end this one! "Kehdo Ye Juth Hai"❤️ pic.twitter.com/M9RmFbZPOi — Verve Logic (@VerveLogic) August 30, 2021

The Jaipur based company has even shared a fan packed streaming schedule for their employees and thanked netizens for their applause.

