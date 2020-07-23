The skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to spot the comet. It will be visible on Thursday(tonight) after sunset until around 9:30 pm in the north-west direction. Watchers can even spot it without any eye gear.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In another treat for the sky gazers, comet NEOWISE will be the closest to Earth tonight. The Comet came closest to the Earth last on the early morning hours before July 12.

The NEOWISE comet is special as it has been the most spectacular phenomenon since the C/2006 P1, or McNaught, seen in 2007. The comet has garnered the attention of all the sky-watchers and netizens now. The glimpses of the wonderful binocular comet NEOWISE had been shared on the internet which left netizens stunned.

Here’s how to spot it in the sky tonight:

In India, the comet will be seen after sunset just south of the asterism of the Big Dipper constellation which is also known as Ursa Major or Saptarishi.

Comet NEOWISE can be spotted with eyes, however, it is best to use binoculars or a small telescope for a clearer view.

The comet will be visible after sunset until 9:30 pm. But due to the crescent’s moon brightness people may find some difficulty. However, the moon is expected to set around 8.30 pm so people can still have a look at the astonishing comet.

After the setting of the moon with its brightness, sky gazers will get almost a window of one hour to see it clearly.

Amateur sky gazers who fail to recognise the directions owing to various circumstances can manage to look at it with the help of some apps. There are a couple of smartphone apps, available on both Android and iOS, which may help to spot the bearings of the comet. Earthsky has referred to one such app, SkySafari 6 which can assist in comfortably tracing the comet.

The comet will next be seen after 6,800 years. It is currently moving at a speed of 13,942 kilometres per hour. The comet has two tails. One of which is made of dust and gas and the other of ionised gas.

Comet C/2020 F3 has been named NEOWISE due to being spotted through NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, crossed into our solar system recently, and is presently crossing past our planet.

