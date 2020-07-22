NEOWISE Comet: Comet NEOWISE is about 3 miles across and covered in soot leftover from its formation near the birth of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago - a typical comet.



New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a treat for the skygazers, Comet NEOWISE has been gracing skies since July 14 and now the rare phenomenon is being witnessed in the Indian skies. The Comet NEOWISE is a rare sighting which will now take place after 6,800 years. Hence, the skygazers are using this opportunity to witness this rare phenomenon.

The Comet NEOWISE will be visible in the sky for the next few days shortly after the sunset in the northwest direction in the sky. The rare phenomenon can be witnessed without using special eye gear after the sunset for around two minutes daily till it will be witnessed next time after 6,800 years. According to NASA, Each night, the comet will continue rising increasingly higher above the northwestern horizon.

Know where you could catch a glimpse

Observers all over the world are hoping to catch a glimpse of Comet NEOWISE before it speeds away into the depths of space. Comet NEOWISE will likely look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail. Using binoculars will give viewers a good look at the fuzzy comet and its long, streaky tail. A special bonus for viewers observing comet NEOWISE from the northeast United States near Washington, DC will be there. As reported by NASA, there will be brief conjunction as the International Space Station will appear to fly near the comet in the northeast sky for several evenings. As it will be a late waning Moon, the viewing conditions should be good as long as the weather cooperates.

When and where to see NEOWISE comet in India?

"From July 14, C/2020 F3, a comet discovered on March 27, will be clearly visible in the north-western sky. It will be visible after sunset for around 20 minutes for the next 20 days," said Dr Subhendu Pattnaik, Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Odisha.

The comet will appear in the northwest skies for around 20 minutes on July 14. If you are facing the sunset, it will appear nearly at your 2 O'clock from the horizon.

The NASA has further said that NEOWISE will be closest to earth between July 22 and July 23 when it will be 64 million miles or 103 million kilometres from earth’s orbit, adding that it will be visible 45 to 60 minutes before the sunrise towards the northeast of the sky.

Posted By: Simran Babbar