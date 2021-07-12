Some NEET aspirants found the official release of exam dates as a perfect chance to stoke the humour on social media

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NEET 2021 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) dates are announced. The highly competitive medical entrance exam conducted by will take place on September 12, 2021 with all the norms to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour in-place. The newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also announced the date of applications, which can be filled online from Tuesday, 5 PM onwards. In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Some NEET aspirants, however, found the official release of exam dates as a perfect chance to stoke the humour on social media. Have a look:

Yes that day has come. As auspicious as the one for Amrish Puri in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, depicted in this meme.

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s).#NEET #NEETUG2021 #NEETUG #nta #neet21 #neet2021 #September pic.twitter.com/J6i0hZaT7Y — Colin the grandhome (Yudhisthir) (@Sanketjaingolu) July 12, 2021

Just when the world is reeling under an exciting Euro Cup finale between Italy and England, Indian aspirants got the anxiousness to ace the medical entrance exam, as depicted below.

You don’t know how to complete the syllabus in 60 days? Well, some NEET aspirants state of mind has been depicted like this by a netizen.

Neet aspirants after knowing only 60 days are left for exam..

60 din m pura syallbus kaisa pura kru😑😂#NEETUG2021 #neet2021 pic.twitter.com/UbdYSazeeD — Dr. Singh (@DrSingh_45) July 12, 2021

You must gear up to go underground now that NEET dates have been announced. Shouldn’t you? Like Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur?

Another Netizen brought out a Kizie Basu – Emmanuel Rajkumar Junior context from film ‘Dil Bechara’ like this.

If you are a NEET aspirant and these memes haven’t inspired you enough to go underground till September, then what else will?

NEET 2021 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 12.

