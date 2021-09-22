Kartik Tyagi impressed fans with his bowling heroics in the match against Punjab as he took 2 wickets in the last over and defended runs to help Rajasthan sweep the game away and now Kartik has gone viral on the internet over his looks. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra has a doppelganger who plays IPL. Neeraj Chopra or Kartik Tyagi? netizens were left in splits after the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Tuesday. In a strange event, Kartik Tyagi Rajasthan's Pacer was confused with the athlete Neeraj Chopra. Kartik Tyagi impressed fans with his bowling heroics in the match against Punjab as he took 2 wickets in the last over and defended runs to help Rajasthan sweep the game away.

The Punjab Kings needed only four runs from the final over but committed Tyagi snatched the game and gave only one run in the last over. Ever since RR's win, Kartik is trending on social media.

The bowler is being lauded for his performance over social media and several cricketers took to their Twitter handle to praise the Rajasthan player.

“What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021”, said Jasprit Bumrah.

What a game… unbelievable last over by #Kartiktyagi He won it for @rajasthanroyals @IPL cricket at its best — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 21, 2021

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh called it an ‘unbelievable last over’. “What a game? unbelievable last over by #Kartiktyagi He won it for @rajasthanroyals”.

In the series of praise for Kartik, an internet user noticed his resemblance with Neeraj Chopra which later led to a flood of tweets highlighting the same fact. Netizens are amused and so we. Several memes are doing rounds on the internet which shows Neeraj and Kartik's similar look.

Brilliant performance by Neeraj chopra today !! pic.twitter.com/CPd6FLtbQY — Ankush Gupta (@_finisher__) September 21, 2021

Am I the only one who thinks Kartik Tyagi looks like Neeraj Chopra 👥#KartikTyagi #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/BdASbiifz0 — Chinmay Pednekar (@chinmaypednekar) September 21, 2021

Tweeples and other netizens have flooded the social media congratulating Neeraj Chopra for his bowling in the Game. One internet user wrote, "Brilliant performance by Neeraj Chopra today !!"

The shenanigan went to another level when some netizens claimed that Neeraj has joined RR and will play IPL for the season.

Don't know why but Karti Tyagi's bowling today reminded me of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw in Olympics.#IPL2021. pic.twitter.com/Y1KCGlvTKU — Jeetan Jagtap (@JagtapJeetan) September 21, 2021

Is it kartik tyagi or Neeraj Chopra has finally joined @rajasthanroyals. #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/5wX4mdtysL — Subon Bhowmick (@myselfsubonbk10) September 21, 2021

After the Cred Ads, Neeraj Chopra is now playing for Rajashthan this IPL. pic.twitter.com/LQbCJjnXkW — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) September 21, 2021

Neeraj or Kartik what are your thoughts on the confusion? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh