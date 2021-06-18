The matter came to light after Chellanam Karshika Tourism Development Society’s President, KX Julappan posted the screenshots of the just-appeared ‘island’ on Facebook earlier this month.

Kochi/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Google maps left people in Kerala stunned when a bean-shaped ‘island’ appeared all of sudden off the western coast near Kochi. The island size is reportedly half the area of Pashchima Kochi, however, the structure is ‘not visible’ when one actually tries to verify the area of ‘bean-shaped island’ as seen on Google maps.

Experts are now suggesting it to be an underwater structure and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) will investigate the matter further, Bengaluru-based The News Minute reported.

The matter came to light after Chellanam Karshika Tourism Development Society’s President, KX Julappan posted the screenshots of the just-appeared ‘island’ on Facebook earlier this month. The formation of the ‘island’ reportedly appeared seven km west of the Kochi coast. Julappan claimed the formation of ‘island’ to be eight km in length and 3.5 km in breadth.

“The reasons for the formation of this ‘thitta’, the role it plays in sea flow and sea attacks, the possibility of artificial coastal nourishment in Chellanam panchayat using this sand collection, etc. many questions need to be studied,” Julappan wrote on Facebook.

Experts are suggesting a further investigation into the mysterious formation of the island before coming to any final conclusion about its origin in the Arabian Sea. However, they have said that such island formations are not unique because the similar appearance of underwater islands has been observed from across the world at various points in time.

“Looking at Google Maps, this looks like any other underwater island that we see across the globe. There have been similar observations, and there is a specific shape also for this. But we don’t know what it is made of — whether it is sand or clay and whether it's distributed regularly. We can only find that out through an investigation. Only after that, we can say anything concrete about this,” K Riji John, Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

