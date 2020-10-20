From people performing Garba on the treadmill to playing dandiya with metal pipes, here are some hilarious video that you need to watch asap:

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The auspicious festival of Navratri has already marked its place on the calendar. The 9-day-festival comes with all the excitement and nine nights of non-stop fun, dance and colours but this time due to the pandemic, the fun has come to the halt but don't you worry because we got it all for you as this time we are bringing up five hilarious Garba videos that will make you laugh while you groove on its foot-tapping music virtually.

From people performing Garba on the treadmill to playing dandiya with metal pipes, here are some hilarious video that you need to watch asap:

1. Garba in PPE Outfits

In this video, the students of the Institute of Design and Technology (IDT), Surat, have made their customised outfit for garba called "Covid Garba Dress'. The outfit is designed with handpaint and have been made from PPE kits.

The news agency ANI quoted, "Gujarat: A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them."

Watch the video:

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them. (15.10) pic.twitter.com/sKSYk7e3iy — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

2. Men playing Dandiya with Pipes

In this video, two men are playing Dandiya with metal pipes and that made netizens think of Jugaad at its best. The men can be seen moving across and playing dandiya while being in the social distancing circles.

Watch the video:

Social Distancing Navratri, wait is that metal pipes 😳 pic.twitter.com/dd7BqekxMP — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 19, 2020

3. Garba with a twist

In this video, Garba has taken the advanced form and with a new twist, a man who was running on a treadmill suddenly started to perform steps of Garba while maintaining social distancing. As they say dancing is the best form of exercise he is practising that.

Watch:

A reminder that the #Navratri2020 festival is here.

Source : WA pic.twitter.com/g7Ho2tKQKa — Nitin is shooting socially distant bird photos (@NitinNaik5) October 18, 2020

4. Garba in Hospital

In this video, the patients performed Garba with health workers at the Nesco #COVID19 Center in Goregaon. The coronavirus patients were seen wearing face masks and were performing Garba with health workers wearing PPE kits on a Bollywood song in a women's ward.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at the Nesco #COVID19 Center in Goregaon, Mumbai. (19.10.20) pic.twitter.com/14AkyeBzpX — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

5. Street Style Garba

In this video, a group of women is dancing in circles while they are maintaining social distancing. The video is said to be from the streets of London.

Watch the video:

Street Garba at Sandhurst Road, Edgware, London NW9.

With social distancing attached

Jai Mataji.#Navratri2020 #NAVRATRIUK pic.twitter.com/pJFi07BuG5 — Prophet Of Truth (@janak_pandit) October 19, 2020

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma