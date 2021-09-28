New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a massive twist, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his position on Tuesday. Resigning from the post of Punjab's Congress chief, Sidhu mentioned that he "cannot compromise on Punjab's future".

A sudden resignation from the politician has grabbed many eyes. Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation has gone viral as several questions are being raised on what will he do next. The resignation of the politician has triggered a meme fest on the internet.

Netizens never stop their calculation and according to several of them, Navjot Singh Sidhu will head back to the TV reality show 'The Kapil Sharma Show.

While several internet users are taking a jibe at the fact that the seat of Kapil Sharma's Archana Puran Singh is in danger as Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set for his next seat heist.

The internet is flooded with memes and Navjot Singh Sidhu is the main star in it. One internet user hilariously wrote, "Archana Puran Singh is more tensed right now than Rahul Gandhi."

"The only seat that’s under threat now is Archana Puran Singh’s, on Kapil’s show," commented other Twitterati quoting Captain Amrinder Singh's Tweet.

Meanwhile, another commented, "*Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns*Kapil Sharma to his team and audience:' Aye rote kya ho tum log? sahab apna mahal chhodkar.. humare sath rhne aarhe. utsav ki taiyaari kro."

For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu before joining the politics was an Indian cricketer who later appeared as a judge of several comedy shows including The Kapil Sharma Show which now features Archana Puran Singh as his replacement.

