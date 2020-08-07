On National Handloom Day, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and others have urged people to go vocal for local.

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, many Bollywood celebrities including global star Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and several famous personalities have urged people to go vocal for local, in line with PM Modi’s call, to support Indian weavers, artists and designers.

This day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement which was launched in 1905 in the Calcutta Townhall. The movement was led the fight against the partition of Bengal by the British Government on August 7.

To support Indian weavers, Bollywood diva Vidya Balan shared a picture wearing yellow coloured saree, captioned it, “On National Handloom Day let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep India's Handloom Legacy alive. Appreciate the labor of love”.

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor also shared pictures from the 65th Filmfare Award wearing a traditional saree to celebrate National Handloom Day. She wrote, “Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world.”



Bollywood Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra also urged people to support local weavers, she wrote, “Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry.”

Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani also encouraged local weavers. "National Handloom Day is the day to commemorate India's rich & diverse handloom and acknowledge the contribution of weavers in conserving our heritage," Smriti Irani tweeted.

