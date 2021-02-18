As #SiddhiHatesShiva went viral on Twitter, netizens flooded the microblogging site with hilarious memes, jokes on Twitter. Many were also reminded of 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' trend.

New Delhi |Jagran Trending Desk: The Internet has witnessed all sorts of weird things such as Binod to Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai going viral on social media platforms. However, there is always space for more such weird stuff and one such is 'Siddhi Hates Shiva'. Ahead of Valentine's Day, a hoarding was put-up in various metro cities, wherein it seems a girl is expressing her feeling for a former boyfriend.

The poster that read "Siddi Hates Shiva" with a heart struck off was spotted on buses, metro pillars and billboarding of Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur and other cities. This poster has taken the internet by storm, leaving the netizens wondering who the jilted lover is. As soon as #SiddhiHatesShiva went viral on Twitter, netizens flooded the microblogging site with photos of the posters they spotted in their city.

Yes totally all are talking about #SiddhiHatesShiva. It's now everywhere around my town! pic.twitter.com/ockLQsBEIS — H🇮🇳iriadka (@hiriadka2015) February 11, 2021

Can someone tell me???#Siddhihatesshiva pic.twitter.com/D002bUA8rJ — Omkar Baravkar⚡ (@_alvin_29) February 15, 2021

Not just this, the poster also invited hilarious memes and jokes such as a user wrote, "#SiddhiHatesShiva what is this who is shiva brother what you've done to siddhi pure shehar me posters lage hai ab to" Some users were also reminded of the viral 'Sonam Gupta bewafa hai' note.

What did Shiva do? Why is Siddhi so pissed? Why are we seeing the hoarding? What is this? Love week main hatred trending? Kyu? #SiddhiHatesShiva pic.twitter.com/7IkFIFH7gk — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 11, 2021

In the season of love, Siddhi Hates Shiva is surely a hit, however, it is not clear as to who is behind the campaign. Some Twitter users believe that it is a marketing strategy because this poster was spotted in not just one city but in several metro cities.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv