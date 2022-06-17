New Delhi | Jagran Science Desk: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) might not have found life on Mars but it has discovered something "unexpected" on the Red Planet. The space agency’s Perseverance rover has spotted a shiny object, which might have connections with the Earth.

The shiny material is believed to be a piece of a thermal blanket that NASA suspects must have come from the Perseverance’s descent stage. The shiny foil-like thermal blanket protects the rover from extreme temperatures that it experiences while landing.

"My team has spotted something unexpected: It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021," the Perseverance rover wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture of the thermal blanket.

However, the Perseverance team is surprised as the material spotted on the floor has been found two kilometres away from the rest of the descent stage.

The Perseverance team further inquired if the material was blown by the wind.

"Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind?," the team asked.

The NASA also shared some more pictures where a team at its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) can be seen wrapping up the rover in the protective material.

The tweet by the team also got some funny reactions from the netizens. A user jokingly asked, "Is there anywhere that we don't litter?"

"Somebody’s birthday balloon made it all the way to Mars," another user commented.

Many people also raised concern over humans polluting Mars similarly as earth. "By the time anyone lives on Mars it’ll be as polluted and screwed up as Earth. Happy days," another user wrote quoting the tweet by NASA.

The rover was sent to the Red Planet to look for ancient signs of life. It landed on the planet in 2021 and it has been exploring the planet and sending important informations back since then.

