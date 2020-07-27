Space scientists and researchers have been conducting experiments to know more about the Red Planet’s soil, atmosphere, and the conditions that might sustain life.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The American space agency NASA is all set to launch its Mars-bound rover Perseverance on July 30. The car-size rover will lift off on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket at 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, US, as per the NASA’s official website.

Space scientists and researchers have been conducting experiments to know more about the Red Planet’s soil, atmosphere, and the conditions that might sustain life. Rovers like Curiosity, Spirit, and Opportunity have led to a lot of discoveries which earlier was unknown to humankind . Perseverance like other rovers will collect rock and soil samples which will help to seek signs of ancients microbial for the possible return to Earth.

The mission will last at least for one Mars' year or about 687 Earth days. It will land on Mar’s Jezero Crater, a giant basin that is believed to have once contained water in February 2021, NASA said.

It will join a helicopter that NASA has named “Ingenuity” and will help test the first powered flight on Mars. As per the space agency, it will assist future rovers on Mars.

“If Ingenuity succeeds, future Mars exploration could include an ambitious aerial dimension,” the space agency stated.

“We’re going back to Mars! @NASAPersevere will be launching soon for its seven-month journey to the Red Planet. And it’s bringing along a friend: a helicopter named Ingenuity!” NASA tweeted on Sunday. Spirit and Opportunity are no longer functioning, however, Curiosity is scheduled to be joined on Mars next year by the Mars-bound rover Preservance.

In the first week of March, NASA had announced the name of the fifth exploratory vehicle-'Perseverance'. It was chosen among 28,000 essays during ‘Name the Rover’ contest. The previous rovers were titled Sojourner, Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity. The NASA portal said that it will be the first rover to bring the samples collection of rocks and sediments from Mars to Earth in the future projects.

