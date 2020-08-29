The image depicts a very small section of Cygnus Loop — a massive structure that would have covered a portion of the sky 36 times larger than the full moon if it were completely in the visible spectrum. The structure is a remnant of a supernova explosion that occurred around 10,000-20,000 light years ago, according to NASA.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of a section of the Cygnus supernova blast wave, located around 2,400 light-years away from Earth. The barrier of light appears to look like a delicate and light orange veil draped across the sky.

The image depicts a very small section of Cygnus Loop — a massive structure that would have covered a portion of the sky 36 times larger than the full moon if it were completely in the visible spectrum. The structure is a remnant of a supernova explosion that occurred around 10,000-20,000 light years ago, according to NASA.

Ever since the supernova explosion, the remnant has expanded 60 light-years from its centre. The shockwave marks the outer edge of the supernova remnant and continues to expand at around 220 miles per second.

“The name of the supernova remnant comes from its position in the northern constellation of Cygnus (the Swan), where it covers an area 36 times larger than the full Moon,” NASA said in a statement.

The image, which was stared by NASA on its Instagram handle, has garnered more than 9.7 lakh likes.

“The interaction of the ejected material and the low-density interstellar material swept up by the shockwave forms the distinctive veil-like structure seen in this image,” it added.

A supernova is a powerful and luminous stellar explosion. Most supernovae are triggered by one of two basic mechanisms: the sudden re-ignition of nuclear fusion in a degenerate star such as a white dwarf, or the sudden gravitational collapse of a massive star's core.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja