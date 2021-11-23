New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Over 300 planets have been discovered by the scientists revolving around their exoplanets. The reports have claimed the discoveries to be major breakthroughs in the field of deep space exploration as this can result into massive enhancement of the capabilities of humankind to locate life beyond earth.

The newly discovered 301 planets add to the already discovered 4,569 exoplanets revolving around distant stars. Some of these planets have been discovered as ‘earth-like’ while others are hot like Mercury and some Neptune-like in size and related life-resistant characteristics.

How 301 planets came to be discovered at once?

Scientists have credited this to a machine learning system called ExoMiner, a new deep neural network-based system that utilizes NASA’s Pleiades super computer. This super computer has been reported to be capable of differentiating between real exoplanets and “false positives”.

"Unlike other exoplanet-detecting machine learning programs, ExoMiner isn't a black box. There is no mystery as to why it decides something is a planet or not. It can easily explain which features in the data lead ExoMiner to reject or confirm a planet," said Jon Jenkins, an exo-planet scientist at NASA said in a statement.

The discovery of 301 planets will be published in The Astrophysical Journal in the immediate future.

According to reports by the US media, the currently discovered 301 planets were originally detected by the Kepler Science Operations Center. They were further promoted as planet candidates by Kepler Science office. Their status as planets was finally validated by ExoMiner system.

"When ExoMiner says something is a planet, you can be sure it's a planet. It is highly accurate and in some ways more reliable than both existing machine classifiers and the human experts it's meant to emulate because of the biases that come with human labelling. Now that we've trained ExoMiner using Kepler data, with a little fine-tuning, we can transfer that learning to other missions, including TESS, which we're currently working on," Hamed Valizadegan, ExoMiner project lead said in an official statement.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma