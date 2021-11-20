New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART mission is in its final stage of rehearsal and is set to launch next week. This is NASA's one-of-a-kind mission, where the DART will make an attempt to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid in order to deflect its path. Aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, NASA's DART spacecraft will take off on November 24 at 11:50 am IST.

There is a lot of excitement building up regarding the crash and the space agency has decided to live stream the event to everyone. It will be the first-ever test of a way to protect the Earth from asteroids. According to the space agency, this mission is only a way of testing technology demonstrators as none of the asteroids will prove dangerous for Earth.

DART throughout its journey will be monitored by different equipment from Earth such as telescopes etc. The DART spacecraft is expected to reach its target next year between September and October. Once reached the target, the spacecraft will hit the asteroid. This will help scientists to measure the effectiveness of the controlled collision.

How to watch NASA DART mission :

People can enjoy the live coverage of the mission on TV, the NASA app, and over NASA's website. The live coverage will begin at 11:00 am IST on November 24. In order to address the demands of space enthusiasts, the US space agency has also lined up a series of prelaunch and science briefings starting November 21.

How to follow updates of NASA DART mission on social media:

People can get the latest update of the mission through Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the hashtag #DARTMission. NASA will also update people about the mission through its Twitter accounts @NASA, @AsteroidWatch, @NASASocial, and @NASA_LSP.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen