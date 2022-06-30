NASA To Unveil Deepest Image Of Universe Ever Taken On July 12

NASA administrator Bill Nelson on Wednesday informed that the agency will unveil the "deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken" on July 12. The image is captured by the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope. According to NASA, Webb can look into the cosmos far more than any other telescope ever could. The enormous primary mirror and instruments that focus on infrared make it easier for Webb to see through dust and gas.

"It's going to explore objects in the solar system and atmospheres of exoplanets orbiting other stars, giving us clues as to whether potentially their atmospheres are similar to our own," said Nelson, adding, "if you think about that, this is farther than humanity has ever looked before".

The telescope may answer questions, like where do we come from, what more is out there, and who are we, said Nelson including that it may also give answers to the questions we might be unaware of. "And of course, it's going to answer some questions that we don't even know what the questions are", Nelson added.

Webb is equipped to detect light from the earliest stars shifts from the ultraviolet and visible wavelengths it was emitted in, to longer infrared wavelengths. Adding to this, NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy revealed that the telescope could function for 20 years, double the lifespan that was earlier speculated.

"Not only will those 20 years allow us to go deeper into history, and time, but we will go deeper into science because we have the opportunity to learn and grow and make new observations," she said.

NASA is also expected to share Webb's first spectroscopy (a tool to analyze the chemical and molecular composition of distant objects), of a faraway planet, known as an exoplanet, on July 12, as stated by NASA's top scientist Thomas Zurbuchen.

"Right from the beginning, we'll look at these worlds out there that keep us awake at night as we look into the starry sky and wonder as we're looking out there, is there life elsewhere?" said Zurbuchen.

(With Agency Inputs)