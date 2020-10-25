NASA is planning to send back humans to moon as early as 2024 under its Artemis program. The mission will help the space agency demonstrate new technologies and business approaches that will be needed for the human exploration of Mars in 2030s.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will announce an "exciting new discovery" about moon on October 26 that will contribute to the agency's efforts to learn about the celestial body in support of deep space exploration.

The announcement will be made 12 pm (EDT) at a media teleconference and its audio will be live streamed on the agency's website, NASA said in a statement.

"Under NASA's Arthemis program, the agency will send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024 to prepare for our next giant leap -- human exploration of Mars as early as 2030s. Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system," the agency said in a statement.

Earlier this month, NASA had announced a set of rules for its Artemis moon-landing program. The space agency said eight countries — including the United States — have signed the international agreement to achieve cooperation in space and avoid any potential conflict.

The seven nations that have signed along with the US include Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said it promises to be the largest coalition for a human spaceflight program in history and could also pave the way for eventual Mars expeditions.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja