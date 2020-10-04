US space agency NASA has shared a one of a kind video of a self-detonating star, captured by the Hubble space telescope.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: US space agency NASA has shared a one of a kind video of a self-detonating star, captured by the Hubble space telescope. The viral video thar runs for 30 seconds shows an exploding star in a galaxy 70-million light-years from Earth. Such was the brightness of the supernova that it outshone the every other star in the galaxy before fading out of sight.

"No Earthly fireworks display can compete with this supernova, captured in its fading glory by the Hubble Space Telescope," said Nobel laureate Adam Riess, of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

According to the space agency, the energy released was “equal to the radiance of 5 billion Suns,” a light show worth capturing to be sure. The Hubble telescope first started watching the supernova, named SN 2018gv, in February 2018. The time lapse covers almost a year of observations, the space agency stated.

When a star releases as much energy in just a few days as the Sun does in several billion years, then it does not remain visible for long, the space agency said. However, like “intergalactic paparazzi”, the Hubble Space Telescope was able to quickly capture the supernova.

Notably, comparing the brightness of the supernova with that of the sky helo astronomers in caluculating the distances of their host galaxies. This allows astronomers to measure the expansion rate of the universe. Over the past 30 years Hubble has helped dramatically improve the precision of the universe's expansion rate.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha