New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday shared a few stunning pictures of the Red Planet captured by Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Since leaving earth 15 years ago, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has better shaped our understanding about the atmosphere, weather, subsurface water, among other things, on the Red planet. The mission, though, is best known for its stunning images captured through its cameras.

One of the images shared by NASA on Thursday showed an avalanche in action, a second showed a giant impact crater, while a third showed a towering dust whirlwind. Take a look:

The post has received nearly 18 thousand likes and 3400 retweets. People didn’t hold back their amazement and appreciation for the pictures while sharing their comments on the post.

“I wish I could go there . Way more peaceful then here on earth,” wrote one user.

Launched in 2005, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter continues to operate in Mars far beyond its intended design life. It was designed to search the present climate, particularly its atmospheric circulation and seasonal variations on Mars, search for signs of water, both past and present, as well as map and characterize the geological forces that shaped the surface.

The orbiter includes three cameras, two spectrometers and a radar, along with two "science-facility instruments". Its HiRISE camera has a resolution of 1 microradian, or 0.3 metres from an altitude of 300 kilometres.

