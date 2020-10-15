NASA has announced a set of rules for its Artemis moon-landing program in order to achieve cooperation in space and avoid any potential conflict.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a bid to standardised lunar exploration, US space agency NASA has announced a set of rules for its Artemis moon-landing program. The space agency said eight countries — including the United States — have signed the international agreement to achieve cooperation in space and avoid any potential conflict.

The seven nations that have signed along with the US include Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said it promises to be the largest coalition for a human spaceflight program in history and could also pave the way for eventual Mars expeditions.

What are the moon rules?

Rule No. 1: Everyone must come in peace. Other rules:

— Secrecy is banned, and all launched objects need to be identified and registered.

— All members agree to pitch in with astronaut emergencies.

— Space systems must be universal so everyone's equipment is compatible, and scientific data must be shared.

— Historic sites must be preserved, and any resulting space junk must be properly disposed.

— Rovers and other spacecraft cannot have their missions jeopardized by others getting too close.

Violators could be asked to leave, according to Bridenstine.

Notably, these are just a set of guidelines, without any defined enforcement mechanisms. There aren’t any real consequences if a country signs the agreement and violates one of the provisions. The coalition can say, “Look, you’re in this program with the rest of us, but you’re not playing by the same rules," Bridenstine said.

So far, United States remains the only nation to have put humans on moon 12 men from 1969 through 1972. Russia and China, both major space powers, are not part of the agreement.

Russia is still on the fence. The country's space agency chief, Dmitry Rogozin, said at an International Astronautical Congress virtual meeting Monday that the Artemis program is U.S.-centric and he would prefer a model of cooperation akin to the International Space Station.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha