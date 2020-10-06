The AI machines have been programmed to recognize and mark potential craters on the Red Planet

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A team of scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California last week announced that they are using artificial intelligence to identify geologic features and markings on the surface of Mars. The AI machines have been programmed to recognize and mark potential craters on the Red Planet so that scientists on Earth and spacecraft in Mars orbit can then follow up, confirming the new find. Notably, this is the first time AI technology has been used to find previously unknown craters on Mars.

The AI tool, also called classifier, successfully found a previously undiscovered cluster of small craters on Mars’ surface, proving that artificial intelligence can be used to help track changing landscapes on worlds beyond Earth.

The High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this image of a crater cluster on the Red Planet, the first ever to be discovered AI. The instrument is so powerful that it can snap finer details of the tracks left by the Curiosity Mars rover. Before this, Scientists used to search for these craters by painstakingly scanning through images captured by the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s Context Camera with their own eyes.

In yet another development, the space agency announced that it is working with Texas-based construction technologies company ICON on early research and development of a 3D printing construction system that could support future exploration of the Moon and Mars.

The company said that it has been awarded a US government Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract including funding from NASA to begin research and development of a space-based construction system.

“Building humanity’s first home on another world will be the most ambitious construction project in human history and will push science, engineering, technology, and architecture to literal new heights,” Jason Ballard, Co-founder and CEO of ICON, said in a statement.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha