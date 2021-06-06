Previously in April last year, the US Department of Defense had released three declassified videos that showed the US Navy pilots sighting what appears to be the UFOs in conventional sense.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: NASA has asked its top scientists to investigate the alleged sightings of UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) from a scientific standpoint. The development comes after the US intelligence officials reportedly found no evidence to confirm that UFOs that were apparently sighted were alien spacecraft.

“I have talked to those navy pilots and they are sure that they saw something real. And of course we have seen their video from their jet. What is it? we don't know,” NASA administrator Bill Nelsona spaceflight veteran told CNN Business.

Previously in April last year, the US Department of Defense had released three declassified videos that showed the US Navy pilots sighting what appears to be the UFOs in conventional sense. Although, the videos were released much earlier by various US publications, it was for the first time that the top intelligence establishment in the US acknowledged and verified the videos. Following the Pentagon’s release on the UFO sightings, the US Navy reportedly released over half a dozen such incident reports which revealed straight-out-of-science-fiction details of the sightings of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ by the navy pilots.

The full report about the UFO sightings is expected to be presented to the US Congress later in June, which is likely to present a broader picture of what the US intelligence establishments, as well as the government, knows about the mysterious flying objects.

No optical illusion: NASA chief

NASA chief said that uncertainty remains about the origin of these sightings.

“We don't know if it's extra-terrestrial, we don't know if it's an enemy. We don't know if it's an optical phenomenon,” Nelson said while dismissing the possibility of an optical illusion. “We don't think so because of the characteristics that those navy jet pilots described as they saw it move around,” NASA chief told CNN Business.

Earlier, a documentary filmmaker had released a short video clip, in which he claimed the captured objects to be the ‘swarms of UFOs’. The event was captured in June 2019 by the Combat Information Centre of the USS Omaha, an Independence-class littoral combat ship, off the coast of San Diego in the US.

